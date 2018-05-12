Traders give thumbs-up to senate’s advice

KARACHI: Business community on Friday welcomed Senate’s adoption of a recommendation that makes it mandatory for every businessman to have a membership of a trade body to become a tax return filer.

The upper house unanimously adopted 157 recommendations for the lower house to deliberate and possibly include in the budget, along with a minor amendment to the Finance Bill 2017.

Welcoming the recommendations that also include establishment of a central business data record system to improve taxation apparatus, business leaders said this would address the challenge of data maintenance and help broaden the tax net.

Mufasir Malik, president Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), said it was a good proposal and should be implemented without any delay.

“However, there will be certain challenges; primarily resistance by the businessmen, as most of them do not wish to be documented,” Malik said.

The KCCI official said being a return-filer was a prerequisite for becoming a member of a chamber of commerce and industry.

“As the membership base of chambers will increase the number of return-filers will also go up,” he said adding a large number of non-filing businessmen, having turnover in billions of rupees, would be compelled to get themselves documented if this recommendation passed the lower house.

Pakistan's tax revenue remains very low compared to developing countries and the tax to GDP ratio is one of the lowest in the world.

The numbers of tax return filers stands at around 1.25 million as per the recent active taxpayers list of the Federal Board of Revenue.

Malik further said the maintenance of reliable data was a big problem in Pakistan and the development of a central business data record with the assistance of chambers would resolve this issue.

Syed Mazhar Ali Tanveer, senior vice president Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) said his trade body had always promoted and encouraged documentation of economy. “This is a doable proposal and would help bringing businesses into the tax net,” Tanveer said.