Copper down

Beijing : LME copper edged down 0.3 percent, having jumped by 1.6 percent on Thursday as inventories continued to fall, but is on course for a 1.1 percent gain this week.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 0.6 percent to 51,410 yuan ($8,104.23) a tonne.

London aluminium prices fell for a second session on Friday as technical selling continued to affect the light metal despite plunging London Metal Exchange (LME) inventories.

Trading volumes were again subdued, with just over 700 lots changing hands by 0510 GMT, after Thursday´s session was marked by trade selling and bearish options activity.

However, broker Marex Spectron said in a note it estimates that long positions on aluminium are "rebuilding from the recent low" of 2.4 percent of open interest - an indicator of market liquidity - to 5.4 percent this week.