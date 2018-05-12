Oil rises

London : The United States and Saudi Arabia seem to have an understanding to keep the oil market well supplied and avoid a significant price rise after the U.S. re-imposition of sanctions on Iran.

But exactly what this involves is not clear to the market, and may not even be clear to the two governments themselves, sowing uncertainty in the weeks ahead.

"We have had various conversations with various parties about different parties that would be willing to increase oil supply to offset [the impact of sanctions]". U.S.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters on May 8. My expectation is not that oil prices go higher.

To a certain extent some of this was already in the market, on oil prices, Mnuchin added.

He declined to name the countries or companies involved but since Saudi Arabia holds most of the world's spare production capacity it is likely to have been included.