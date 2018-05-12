Sat May 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

REUTERS
May 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Gold eases

Gold eases

Bengaluru : Gold prices fell in Asian trade on Friday as the dollar firmed slightly, with investors mostly brushing off a potential broadening of conflict in the Middle East.

Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,318.85 per ounce at 0553 GMT, after rising to the highest since end-April at $1,322.76 in the previous session. The metal was, however, still on track to register a first weekly rise in four.

U.S. gold futures for June delivery were nearly 0.2 percent lower at $1,319.10 per ounce. "I think geopolitical concerns (with respect to recent attacks on Syria) are still a concern but investors aren´t paying significant attention to these," said Naeem Aslam, chief markets analyst, Think Markets.

"The dollar story is more prominent." Israel said it attacked nearly all of Iran´s military infrastructure in Syria on Thursday, after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli-held territory for the first time in the most extensive military exchange ever between the two adversaries.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar