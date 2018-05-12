Rupee steady

Rupee closed stable against the US dollar in the interbank foreign exchange dealings on Friday, traders said. The rupee ended unchanged at 115.61/dollar during the trading session.

Traders said the forex market witnessed a firm trend due to flat demand from importers.

However, the local unit shed some of its gains made during the previous session in the kerb market because of fresh surge in foreign currency demand.

The rupee closed at 117.60/118.10 against dollar in the open market. It closed at 117.50/118 during Thursday’s trade.

Investors were concerned over the constant depletion of foreign exchange reserves amid external loan repayments. The country’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $17.286 billion as of May 4 from $17.712 billion a week ago. The reserves held by the central bank stood at $11.162 billion compared with $11.510 billion during the previous week.