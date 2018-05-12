Getting over teething troubles, Pakistan's first RLNG-fired plant starts powering national grid

HAVELI BAHADUR SHAH: Pakistan’s first re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) based plant located in Jhang district is smoothly producing clean, reliable, and one of the lowest-cost thermal power on commercial basis, a statement said on Friday.

The 1230MW Haveli Bahadur Shah (HBS) RLNG-based power plants started commercial operation on May 09, 2018 about ten months after inauguration of its simple cycle operation (760mw).

“The teething problems associated with combined cycle took a bit longer to settle but still it is one of the fastest-built mega thermal plants in the country,” said Rashid Mehmood, CEO, National Power Parks Management Company (NPPMCL) while briefing media persons at the plant site.

“In addition to high efficiency and record capacity utilization, this next generation gas-fired plant had also been cost-effective in terms of less capital and operational costs.”

Mahmood, who was flanked by top management of General Electric (GE) and Power China, said the NPPMCL team, led by Dhanpat Kotak, the project director, did a wonderful job in reducing the cost of the plant.

“For example, as per the operation and maintenance (O&M) cost comparison for reference period of 12 years, the NPPMCL managed to save $223 million if compared with the NEPRA (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority) tariff following rigorous bidding process,” he said.

NPPMCL chief added the power plant’s high efficiency would directly translate into huge savings for national exchequer through fuel cost savings and would provide much needed cheap electricity to the masses and industry.

“This plant would significantly contribute in bridging gap between demand and supply of electricity during summer months in central Punjab’s load centers,” he maintained.

The federal government entrusted NPPMCL with the task to go all out for augmenting reliable and cheap power generation capacity. He said the company had succeeded in establishing two state-of-the-art RLNG-based plants. “The 1223MW CCPP at Balloki, District Kasur is also at an advance stage of optimal power generation,” Mahmood said.

Sarim Sheikh, CEO of GE Pakistan explained that based on innovative technology, two 9HA.01 class GE gas turbines and an Alstom steam turbine are presently functional to optimal level and energising national grid without any interruption.

“You have surely never seen such a clean, economical and compact power generation facility in the country,” Shaikh said.

Owing to unparalleled latest technology, he observed, this state of the art power generation facility materialised the dream of generating cheap and abundant electricity.

Yuan Haifeng, deputy project manager of the plant on behalf of Power China (SEPCOIII) said this power generation project was completed in record duration of less than two years.

“It is also a record that it achieved first fire in shortest possible time and this team effort has successfully paved the way for making this project a huge success,” Haifeng said.

Otmane Benamar, executive leader customer application engineering MENA, told the audience that all units of GE turbines installed at HBS, Balloki and Bhikki had started their single cycle in just 22 months.

“In addition to speedy transportation of plant machinery to project site, the first fire milestone was achieved of 2nd Gas Turbine at Haveli Bahadur Shah plant in just 73 days from Gas Turbine's arrival at site, which was 21 days less than own record of fastest installation time ever achieved for a 9HA.01 in 94 days of 1st Gas Turbine at Haveli back on 28th April 2017,” Benamar said.

This new record is exactly half the time taken by GE itself (146 days) for this machine in co-development of EDF power plant in Bouchain, France. The GE’s 9HA gas turbines are based on flexible technology and can run non-stop for a whole year.