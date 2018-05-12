Auto sales soar 40pc in April; Suzuki hits record

KARACHI: Automakers on Friday reported robust sales growth in April, with Suzuki posting a record for monthly sales, as low cost consumer finance and high demand from ride-hailing services pulled buyers into showrooms.

Auto sales jumped 40 percent in the month of April 2018 compared to the same period last fiscal, Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) data showed.

The industry posted highest ever monthly sales at 25,567 units in April 2018, depicting a growth of 40 percent year-on-year and 14 percent month-on-month.

Analysts said auto sector is linked to the economy, and as the economy has picked up, total auto volumes have also soared.

They added that the uphill momentum was led by Pak Suzuki Motor

Company which sold its entire inventory of prior months and posted the highest ever sales during the period under review.

“Stellar performance in car segment is driven by record sales of Pak Suzuki Motors with total sales volume of 14,781 units, jumped 61 percent year-on-year,” brokerage Topline Securities said in a report.

In the 1300cc and above category, sales displayed a meager drop of three percent MoM, while posting a growth of 18 percent to 9,523 in April 2018.

In the 1000cc category, Wagon R and Cultus posted a YoY growth of 106 percent and 58 percent, respectively.

Mehran sales registered an increase of 21 percent to 4,648 units in the 1000cc category.

Tahir Abbas, research analyst at Arif Habib, said auto sector showed record growth on back of higher sales in rickshaw, 1000cc, and below 1000cc segment amid massive demand from private taxi companies, tagged with higher tractor sales.

Auto sales recorded growth of 23 percent to 218,302 units during July-April of current fiscal year 2017/18 compared with 176,933 units of the same period last year, the data said.

Tractors sales increased by five percent MoM and 27 percent YoY to 7,979 units, the data showed. Al Ghazi Tractor and Millat sales witnessed a hike of 35 percent to 2491 units, and 24 percent to 5,005 units, respectively.

The main factor in tractor sales growth was cut in sales tax to five percent in current fiscal year from 10 percent of the preceding fiscal year, Tahir Abbas said.

Meanwhile, bikes and three wheelers during July 2017 to April 2018 recorded an increase of 20 percent to 953,556 units as compared with 795,580 units during the same period last year.