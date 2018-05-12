Weekly inflation up 0.31pc

ISLAMABAD: Sensitive price indicator (SPI) for the week ended May 10 increased 0.31 percent over the previous week, and rose 1.81 percent as compared to weekly inflation in the corresponding period last year, official data showed on Friday.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed that weekly inflation for the combined income group continued with its upward trend, recording at 224.47 points against 223.77 points last week.

SPI for income group of up to Rs8,000 was up 0.17 percent during the week under review as compared to the preceding week.

Weekly inflation for the group earning Rs8,001 to Rs12,000 increased by 0.24 percent, followed by 0.28 percent for the people earning between Rs12,001 and Rs18,000, 0.33 percent for those making Rs18,001 and Rs35,000 and 0.36 percent for the income group earning above Rs35,000.

PBS computes weekly price trend of 53 essential items from 17 urban centres. Average prices of nine goods decreased during the week ended on February 15 over the previous week.

The items which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included tomatoes, onions, garlic, wheat, wheat flour, eggs, washed moong, washed gram, and sugar.

The items which recorded increase in their average prices included chicken, bananas, potatoes, LPG cylinder (11kg), unpacked vegetable ghee, packaged tea, beef, rice (irri-6), tinned vegetable ghee, tinned cooking oil, white lentil, red chilli, average quality gur, basmati rice, and mutton. Average prices of 29 items remained unchanged during the week under review.