Foreign firms’ stuck tax refunds pile up to Rs58bln

KARACHI: Stuck tax refunds of foreign companies operating in Pakistan piled up to Rs58 billion, a trade body said on Friday, seeking a plan to clear the backlog of corporate sector.

Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), in a letter to the Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, said government couldn’t mention “the way forward in settling the long pending tax refunds of the corporate sector, like of OICCI's members whose pending tax refunds have jumped to Rs58 billion”.

OICCI expressed concerns over a 100 percent increase in customs duty and continuation of regulatory duty proposed in the next fiscal year’s budget, saying they would push up manufacturing cost in the country.

The minister was informed that regulatory duty imposed last year covered several raw material items. The duty was promised to be removed during the budget 2018/19. “However, the budget document has not given the final list of items subject to regulatory duty by removing non-essential items as suggested by various stakeholders,” the association added.

The OICCI said there are several positives in the budget, but they were diluted due to harsh measures in terms of direct and indirect taxes.

The chamber said three percent super tax was imposed in 2015 and should have been withdrawn during the budget.

“The super tax was introduced for one year only for a specific objective, but continued for 2016 and 2017, and 2018 and was only proposed to be withdrawn in installment up to tax year 2020,” it added. “The continuation of super tax… has negated other tax rate relaxations provided in the current fiscal budget. Therefore, the tax should completely be abolished in the final finance bill.”

The sales tax rate of 17 percent is one of the highest in the region and not uniform in the country.

OICCI said the Federal Board of Revenue ignored the proposals to reduce the general rate of minimum tax to 0.5 percent and to reduce it to 0.2 percent for oil marketing/refineries/liquefied natural gas terminal operators and large chemical companies with high turnover and low margins. “Furthermore, continuation of alternate corporate tax in the presence of minimum tax is not understandable,” it added.

The foreign investors said the banking sector has once again been ignored with regard to levying of the same corporate tax rates as applicable on the non-banking sector.

“Proposed reduction in corporate tax rate in installment by one percent for next five years will continue to keep corporate tax rates at well above the regional average,” it added. “Increase in sales tax rates from two percent to 3 percent is regressive, which will increase the cost of doing business and should be withdrawn.”

OICCI, however said there are several positive measures that would lead to documentation of the economy, including revision of property valuation and restriction on acquisition of immovable properties and new vehicles by non-filers, withdrawal of immunity of foreign remittances exceeding a certain threshold and abolition of presumptive tax regime for commercial importers, as well as the data mining proposal for further tax broadening.