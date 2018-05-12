Government approves Rs20 billion loan guarantee for PIA’s overhauling

ISLAMABAD: Government on Friday approved Rs20 billion in a loan guarantee for state-owned Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to help the airline overhaul aircraft engines.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet, at a meeting headed by the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, approved provision of an additional guarantee of Rs20 billion for Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) to meet the expenditure for the overhauling of aircraft engines.

“The meeting directed aviation division and the finance ministry to ensure that the financing support approved by the ECC is strictly utilised only for the defined purpose,” a government statement said.

Musharraf Rasool, chief executive officer of PIACL also briefed the meeting about the progress made so far in the efforts to turn around national flag carrier and to reduce its losses.

Currently, PIA has 37 aircraft in its fleet. Earlier, government unveiled a plan to privatise air transport business of loss-making PIA, while rest of the business of the airline would be given to another company on contract basis.

Government included PIA in the list of 68 state-owned companies to be put for privatisation under a $6.7 billion loan agreement reached with the International Monetary Fund. Early this year, the government penciled in April 15 to execute the airline’s sell-off plan that was fought tooth and nail by the political parties in opposition.

PIA posted one billion rupees in profit in 2002 and since then it has been going into a tailspin. The airline suffered a loss of Rs44 billion in 2013, Rs37 billion in 2014, Rs32 billion in 2015, Rs45 billion in 2016 and Rs44 billion in 2017.

The ECC also withdrew regulatory duties on import of fruits and vegetables from neighbouring Afghanistan that exports 90 percent of its horticulture produce to Pakistan.

The committee approved, in principle, exemption of regulatory duties on import of fresh fruits, vegetables and dry fruits from Afghanistan which was announced by the Prime Minister during his visit to Afghanistan last month.

Afghanistan produces 1.5 million tons of fruits in a year and 90 percent of which are destined to Pakistan.

Government had assured Afghanistan for withdrawal of regulatory duties on fruits and vegetables after which Kabul showed its willingness to consider resumption of suspended talks over Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Cooperation Authority.

The ECC also approved a proposal for introducing necessary amendments in the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Ordinance 2002 to cover the entire re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) supply chain in the Ogra regulatory framework and to remove anomalies in the dispatch, receipt and billing of RLNG volumes.