Fought for madrasas in past, are ready now too: Fazl

MULTAN/DG KHAN: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Saturday said they had fight for the defence madrasas in the past and were ready to repeat that again. He said the unity of Wafaq-ul-Madaris and the political power of JUI-F defeated the enemies of religion and they would continue the cooperation in the future too. No one would be able to dare to damage the madrasas as they would foil the negative designs of the enemies against Islam and Pakistan, said the JUI-F chief.

Talking to media persons during his visit to the Jamia Khair-ul-Madaris Multan, Fazl described its examination system a model and said the government organisations having huge budget should follow the same. And in Taunsa, Fazl told journalists that his party was most organised party in the country, as others were affiliated with the chieftains and “join the ranks of PTI, PPP and PML-N by wearing their dupattas”.