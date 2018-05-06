Four martyred as Indian forces open fire in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Four Kashmiris were killed in a gun battle on Saturday in Srinagar, police said, the first in the restive region’s main city this year.

Three people died in a shootout after government forces surrounded a densely populated neighbourhood in the old part of the city, director general of police Shesh Paul Vaid said.

A young man also died after he was hit by an armoured vehicle as hundreds of residents tried to help the freedom fighter escape from the military cordon in the heart of Srinagar, a police officer said on condition of anonymity. A paramilitary trooper was injured during the exchange of fire.

Since last year gun battles between government forces and freedom fighters seeking an end to Indian rule in Kashmir have become more frequent.

This year the fighting has left a total of 110 dead, according to officials, with 20 civilians, 28 security forces personnel and 62 freedom fighters estimated to have died.

On Saturday, hundreds of residents hit the streets near the site of the firefight, shouting slogans of freedom from Indian rule, witnesses said. The protests and clashes later spread to other areas of the city´s old quarters.

India has deployed more than 500,000 soldiers to tackle the rising freedom movement. New Delhi is also preparing to deploy elite commandos from its National Security Guard, known as Black Cats, to the disputed territory.

India often accuses Pakistan of fuelling the insurgency, a charge Islamabad denies saying it only provides diplomatic support to the Kashmiri struggle for right to self-determination.