Imran rightly says...: I’m carrying out uplift work, more dangerous than Nawaz: Shahbaz

By News desk

RAHIM YAR KHAN/LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday said the PML-N government had worked day and night to overcome the energy crisis installed power projects generating thousands of megawatts. “The credit for CPEC goes to Nawaz Sharif,” he added.

The chief minister said those who did not work and looted national resources had joined hands. “In the forthcoming general election, the people should vote those who spent national resources on development,” he said.

“If we are voted to power again, we will set up 12 new universities in the province,” Shahbaz promised.

He said, “Mr Niazi is distressed and now he says Shahbaz Sharif is more dangerous than Nawaz Sharif,” and added that Imran should make amends with Nawaz if he thought that way about the former prime minister.

“Now he has realised that Nawaz Sharif is an innocent person while Shahbaz Sharif is a real threat. Mr Niazi! I am a threat because I set up universities for the students of this country and established education and health institutions. I construct roads, bridges and infrastructure for the people. And I will continue doing this work,” said the chief minister.

Shahbaz expressed these views as he formally inaugurated the academic block of the Khawaja Fareed Engineering and Information Technology University in Rahim Yar Khan. On the occasion, the vice-chancellor gave a briefing to the chief minister on the educational activities.

Talking to the students, the chief minister said, “It is the age of engineering and information technology and the Punjab government has established this university to make the youth of this region empowered. I am pleased to see that girl and boy students of Danish schools are getting education in this university.”

“Had the Daanish School and this university not been set up, these students would have been facing hardship. Now, these students will take part in development and progress of the country after getting a modern education here,” he added.

The chief minister said: ‘You are the guarantee of the bright future of Pakistan and you will make the country great and greater. It's our job to provide the best resources and we will continue doing this job’’.

Talking to the faculty members, Shahbaz said, “It is an Rs 13 billion project out of which Rs 4 billion have been spent while remaining amount will be earmarked in the next financial year.”

Speaking at a ceremony held in the university, the chief minister said, “This varsity proves that south Punjab is set to surpass central Punjab in terms of development.”

During the visit, a girl student of BS class told the chief minister that she was a former student of Daanish School where she studied after the death of her father.

“You are the real father of girls like me and if you had not been the chief minister and taken measures to promote education among deserving students, I would not have been here getting a higher education,” she said.

A student from North Waziristan said he had got chance to get a higher education by a scholarship from Punjab government.

Another former girl student from Daanish School said the chief minister had provided two platforms for the students from needy families – one is Daanish School and other is this university.

A girl student said her mother had died and her father was a labourer, adding that her poetry book would be published soon.