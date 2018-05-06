Man gets 18 years jail for throwing shoe at judge

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: The Anti-Terrorism Court-1 Judge, Malik Khalid Mehmood, on Saturday awarded imprisonment of 18 years and three months to a man for hurling a shoe at a civil judge in the court.
The Chylyak police had registered a case against Ijaz Awan of Muzaffargarh for throwing a shoe at Civil Judge Zahid Qayyum and hurling life threats to him. The police had inserted sections 7-ATA in the FIR with other sections. The ATC court also ordered Ijaz Awan to pay Rs251,300 fine.
