Man gets 18 years jail for throwing shoe at judge

MULTAN: The Anti-Terrorism Court-1 Judge, Malik Khalid Mehmood, on Saturday awarded imprisonment of 18 years and three months to a man for hurling a shoe at a civil judge in the court.

The Chylyak police had registered a case against Ijaz Awan of Muzaffargarh for throwing a shoe at Civil Judge Zahid Qayyum and hurling life threats to him. The police had inserted sections 7-ATA in the FIR with other sections. The ATC court also ordered Ijaz Awan to pay Rs251,300 fine.