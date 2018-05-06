Sun May 06, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2018

Man found dead in hotel room

LAHORE: A 45-year-old man was found dead in a hotel room at Lakshami Chowk on Saturday.

Police received information that a man, who had checked into a hotel at Lakshami Chowk almost a week back, was not opening the door. Sensing something wrong, the staff banged on the door but there was no response. They alerted the manager, who informed police. Police rushed to the hotel and opened the door using duplicate keys and found the man dead on the bed. He hailed from Dera Ghazi Khan. Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy and started investigations.

