Sun May 06, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2018

Govt urged to address grievances of Fata people

BARA: Urging the government to address the grievances of militancy-hit tribesmen, Pakhtunkhwa Ulasi Tehreek leader Dr Said Alam Mahsud on Saturday vowed to continue struggle to protect the rights of Pakhtuns.

He was speaking at a meeting of Tehreek here.

Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement leader Ajmal Khan Afridi, Rahim Shah, Mashal Social Welfare Organisation president Dr Abdul Wahab Afridi and others attended the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Said Alam Mahsud expressed concern that the media was ignoring the issues confronting Pakhtuns.

“The media is ignoring Pakhtun nation’s voice for their rights,” he added.

Mahsud added that the tribal people had lost billions of rupees in prolonged militancy but the government did not address their grievances.

“The government has not rehabilitated the displaced families of Khyber Agency despite announcements two years ago,” Ajmal Khan Afridi said, adding that the missing persons should be recovered as early as possible. He said that the PTM was fighting for Pakhtuns’ rights under the Constitution of Pakistan. Ajmal said that political parties should be allowed to hold gatherings in Tirah valley of the agency.

Comments

