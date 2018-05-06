Imran to be future PM: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday predicted that his party Chairman Imran Khan would be future prime minister of Pakistan and he would set the direction of future politics.

He said this while giving his reaction to a statement by Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal. “Ahsan Iqbal is not needed to give lectures on intelligentsia while keeping a foreign country’s iqama in pocket,” he asserted.

With each passing day, the war of words among politicians, particularly those belonging to PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) appears to be intensifying. Lashing out at PTI chairman, the minister retorted in Narowal, his hometown, “Imran Khan, you don’t have any experience, so don’t play games that you don’t know how to play. Countries don’t progress through dharnas (sit-ins) but they progress through peace and development.” Ahsan Iqbal continued that a nation of 200 million people could not be handed over to someone as inexperienced as Imran and alleged that Imran had already turned Peshawar into ruins.

Fawad said doing a guard’s job in Saudi Arabia and being a minister in Pakistan was politics in the eyes of Ahsan Iqbal, adding Imran cursed such politics, which ‘gave birth to iqamas’. He regretted that in the name of experience, the courtiers of Sharifs had been imposed on Pakistani nation, who were weary of such ‘experience’ and type of ‘politics.’ “God willing, now Imran Khan will set the direction of this country’s future politics and its tenor while Ahsan Iqbal with iqama in his pocket, just can’t understand the politics of Imran Khan,” he emphasised. He called on the interior minister to put side his iqama, PTI would teach him the tricks of how to do politics. “There is no more room left for corruption, money-launderers and iqamas,” he made it clear.

Meanwhile, PTI has extended the date of filing applications by the party’s aspirants for award of tickets of the National Assembly to May 13. The last date previously was May 04. “The date has been extended in view of demand from party men, who are interested to file applications but needed to do homework in their respective constituencies first, as so many want to take part in upcoming elections,” a senior party member told The News here Saturday. He pointed out that only for three constituencies of the National Assembly in the federal capital, the party had so far received some 30 applications. He added naturally, the PTI parliamentary board would now hold its deliberations on selection of candidates during the second or third week of the current month.