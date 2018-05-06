MKRMS seminar:

‘Breastfeeding saves children, mothers from diseases’

By Kiran Butt

LAHORE: Mother's milk is a complete meal for a newborn. It saves child from different diseases and increases its immunity. Due to mother milk, child feel an emotional attachment to mother and they become extra smart and their brain works better than those who don’t take mother’s feed. These views were expressed by speakers at an advocacy seminar to promote breastfeeding, organised by the Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS), Policy and Strategic Planning Unit Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and UNICEF. Prof Dr. Faisal Masood (former Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University and Director General Organ Transplant Authority) was the chief guest. Dr. Najma Afzal (Member Provincial Assembly), Dr. Raghib Hussain Naimi (Chairman Jamia Naimia), Dr. Tahir Manzoor (UNICEF), Dr. Shafeequr Rehman (UNICEF), Dr. Rubina Suhail (Gynecologist, SIMS), Dr. Tayyaba Waseem (Gynecologist, SIMS), Uzma Bukhari (UNICEF), Dr. Saira Jamil Khan (UNICEF), Dr. Qurat ul Ain (UNICEF), Dr. Ayesha Najib (Pediatrician), Prof. Dr. Zahra Khanum (Gynecologist Sir Ganga Ram Hospital), Dr. Naila (Additional Secretary Population Welfare Department Punjab) and Prof. Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butt (Head of Political Science Department, Secretary Old Ravians Union Government College University) were the guests of honor.

Wasif Nagi (Pride of Performance, Senior Editor Health, Education and Current affairs and Chairman MKRMS) was the host. Dr. Nadeem Zaka gave the vote of thanks and anchor Aliya Shabeer compered. Addressing the seminar Prof. Dr. Faisal Masood said, “In all civilized countries, the rate of diseases has fallen due to the prevention of the disease. If we will not work on prevention then, we have to build unlimited hospitals. If mother is not healthy, it will automatically affect the health of the baby. They will have a weaker immune system. In our society females are not ready to feed child. In every living species, mother’s feed is the best for a newborn because it has all antibodies and they shall help the baby getting resilient. “

Dr. Najma Afzal said, “Breastfeed is important for mother and baby. It helps women to fight depression. This is the right of the baby and we have to convince females to do it as it is also very significant in our religion. We should also hold seminars on the topic in rural areas. If the baby is on mother’s feed for six months, then the mortality rate decreases by 20 percent. It also protects women from breast and ovarian cancer. The government of Punjab is making an Infant feeding board under a breastfeeding implementation plan. Through this, we will educate people about the importance of breastfeeding. Daycare centres and rooms will be set up and where women can easily feed children. Any doctor who promotes packaged milk, his license will be terminated at once.”

Dr. Raghib Hussain Naimi said, “Nothing is more beneficial for a newborn than mother’s feed. A female is obligatory to feed child. If for some reason she cannot feed her child, she can choose some other woman to feed the child and she will called foster mother. A Hadees says that parents should choose a wise woman to feed their children as mother’s feed has a very strong effect on children’s life.”

Wasif Nagi said, “After the birth, a child’s digestion system gets its strength from mother’s feed. It has all the mineral, vitamins and carbohydrates which make baby happy and healthy.”

Dr. Shafeeq ur Rehman said, “After the delivery, a child should be given mother’s feed instantly. Every mother can feed her baby. She just needs some guidance and help from health staff. Breastfeeding is one of the aims of global nutrition targets. The children who do not get mother’s feed, their mortality rate increased up to 14 percent and their chances to get diarrhoea increase up to 17 percent. This is a cruel reality that in South Asia 42 percent children are not given the early mother’s feed.”

Dr. Rubina Suhail said, “Over 44 percent of children in Pakistan are malnourished. The mortality rate of a newborn is very high. Mother and child’s family is totally responsible for their health. We have to make changes in the behaviour of young generation.”

Dr. Tayyab Waseem said, “Women usually discuss everything with their gynaecologist. It is the responsibility of the doctor to guide her well. We have to tell her about the benefits of breastfeeding. We have started kangaroo mother care in which as the baby is born we immediately make their contact with mother’s skin which makes the baby comfortable and they feel the bond with the mother. Mother’s feed is totally as important in a C section, as it is in a normal delivery.”

Dr. Ayesha Najib said, “This is the dilemma of our society that when mother sees a healthy baby on the packaged milk she thinks that this is good for her own baby. But she doesn’t understand that it is only advertisement. Due to packaged milk, a baby can get seriously ill, its affects their intestines. Some women have iron deficiency due to which their baby cannot grow properly. We have to make sure that she takes a lot of iron in her diet. The Punjab government is working on health issues and they are doing a good work.” Javaid Iqbal said the seminar was very beneficial for young girls. These kinds of awareness messages should also be on TV. Mother’s feed is so precious that it cannot be reproduced.” Dr. Yahya said, “UNICEF and WHO have done remarkable work in Punjab and in coming years we will see better health facilities all over Punjab.”

Dr. Tahir Manzoor said, “We should start a campaign against packaged milk mafia , so we can make our children’s future safe.” Dr Grey said, "I am humbled that I got an opportunity to participate in the seminar. Department of health is working very efficiently." Dr. Shabnum Sarfaraz said, "We have to work hard to get positive results. These kinds of seminars should be held in more cities. Isma Masood said that in IMNRCH, a nutrition week was celebrated. "We went door to door to educate people. We have 804 nutrition centres till date. They work for awareness."

Dr Umar said, "We have to create a strong communication network through lady health workers, media and government departments. Rules and regulations are made but their implementation is more important." Dr Nadeem Zaka said, "We are making breastfeeding rooms in Punjab Assembly so that it can be a model project for the rest of the departments."