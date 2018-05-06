Several join PPP from Punjab, KP

ISLAMABAD: Several politicians from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) called on former President of Pakistan and Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) chief Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House, Islamabad, and announced joining the PPP.

Politicians who joined the party from Punjab include Chot Diran Union Council Chairman, Nasir Abbas Tarar; members of Panjota family of Sargodha--Ghulam Murtaza Panjota and Sarfraz Panjota-- Chairman Chak Mubarak Sikandar Hayat Daryana and Ghulam Abbas Gondal. Tasnim Qureshi and Chaudhry Abid Hussain Hunjra were also present on the occasion.

The people who joined PPP after meeting Asif Ali Zardari include KP PML-N Vice President and party ticket holder Amanullah Khan, General Secretary Nowshera Bar Usman Khan, Naib Nazims of PML-N Farman Datta Khan and Dr Asghar of PML-N.

The former president, while talking to the new entrants in the party, said the PPP does politics only for the people of Pakistan and wants to allay the problems faced by them. “The PPP provides jobs to the people and fights hunger and ignorance. The PPP is following the philosophy of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Qamar Zaman Kaira, Zamurrad Khan, Mehrin Anwer Raja, Senator Sardar Ali Khan, Senator Bahramand Tangi, Ziaullah Afridi, MPA, and Amir Fida Paracha were also present on the occasion.