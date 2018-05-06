Aftab Sherpao warns Centre against ignoring Pakhtuns

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chief Aftab Sherpao on Saturday warned the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led federal government against its step-motherly attitude towards smaller provinces.

He maintained that the unjust distribution of financial resources from the federal divisible pool would damage the federation. “The PML-N government should stop rubbing salt into the wounds of the Pakhtuns,” he said while addressing a public gathering at Regi village on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

Political activist Falak Niaz Khan announced joining the QWP along with scores of supporters and family members on the occasion.

Aftab Sherpao described the budget estimates as eyewash and said the government had failed to provide any relief to the masses. He said that the government should have announced major initiatives to overcome the energy crisis.

He said that the smaller provinces particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were ignored in the fiscal plan presented by the federal government.

The QWP leader said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and tribal areas had been overlooked as no allocation was made to compensate the militancy-affected people.

He regretted that longstanding issues being faced by the Pakhtuns had been put on backburner that heightened their sense of deprivation.

He said that power loadshedding, merger of the tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure in the province had been consigned to oblivion.

He criticised the federal government for failing to solve the problems facing the Pakhtuns and said this indifferent attitude was not good for the federation.