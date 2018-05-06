Strict Lowari Tunnel schedule irks travellers

CHITRAL: Expressing concern over the ordeal of passengers at Lowari Tunnel, a lawyer and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Abdul Wali Khan on Saturday asked the authorities to relax the timings to facilitate travellers.

“There is no point to resort to a strict schedule when the tunnel has been completed. The roads are in a dilapidated condition, due to which many passengers can’t cross the tunnel on the scheduled timing and they have to wait for hours,” the lawyer told a group of reporters here.

He said that no major work was going on inside the tunnel and the officials concerned were creating problems for the passengers for no reason.

He asked the authorities to take note of the issue before it could create any law and order situation.

Meanwhile, a passenger named Habib Khan said that the passengers coming from Peshawar and other areas had to wait for hours in front of the tunnel. “Most of the transporters run services in the evening. The passengers reached in front of the tunnel early in the day but they have to wait till 9am,” he said.