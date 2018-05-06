Moot adopts recommendations for uplift of teenagers

Islamabad: The National conference on Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) during its two-day working sessions adopted a package of recommendations for improving the lot of teenagers.

The package was unfolded at its concluding session held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU). It carried a road-map to bring the children in the mainstream of the national development.

The AIOU’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui who presided over the closing session announced that they will launch a country-wide campaign to create awareness about the living-conditions of the youngsters. Conferences and seminars will be arranged to promote community’s involvement for achieving the task.

Joint Educational Adviser, Ministry of Education and Professional Training Prof. Muhammad Rafiq Tahir presented the recommendations that mainly focused on the formulation of a national policy on ECCE.