Rallies held in support of Pak Army

RAWALPINDI/LAKKI MARWAT: A rally here on Saturday was held by the members of civil society and Anti-Corruption Lawyers Forum to express solidarity with Pakistan Army.

The rally, led by Chairman Civil Society member Anti-Corruption Lawyers Forum Raja Zafar Iqbal, was started from Katcheri Chowk and culminated at starting point. The participants held banners and placards in support of the army.

Raja Zafar Iqbal while addressing on the occasion said that whole nation stands by the army. He lauded Pak Army role for establishing peace in the country. He paid tributes to the services of those people who embraced Shahadat (Martyrdom) in war against terrorism.

There was internal and external pressure on the country, he said, adding "we are standing firmly to foil the designs of the enemies."

Meanwhile, the people of Lakki Marwat on Saturday staged a rally in favour of Pakistan Army and against the Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM).

The rally was led by renowned Pashto poet Afgar Bukhari at Tajazai area which was attended by people from different walks of life.

The people raised placards inscribe with slogans in favour of Pakistan Army and against PTM. The speakers on this occasion said that Pakistan Army rendered a lot of sacrifices for the sake of the country. They said they would support Army and would never allow anyone to work against the Army.

The speakers said that they would stand by Pakistan Army to save the country as well as the future of the youth. The speakers strongly criticized PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen and termed him an agent of foreign elements.