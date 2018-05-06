People to reject those opposing south Punjab province: JPSM

LAHORE: The people of southern Punjab recognise the faces who want to divide the voice for a new province and they would reject them, said Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, head of Janoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaz (JPSM), on Saturday.

“Whosoever supports our cause, we will support him or his party,” he said and added that they would welcome the politicians from any party joining the JPSM.

“More politicians will join us. We welcome those parties that supported our cause,” he said with reference to the PTI, adding that they did not believe in any bias based on language and region.

Khusro was addressing a press conference during which he introduced the lawmakers who have so far joined the JPSM after leaving the PML-N. They are: Ghulam Murtaza Khar PP-253, Muhammad Zeeshan Gurmani PP-252 Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi PP-255 and Sardar Khan Muhammad Jatoi PP-259 [Muzaffargarh]; Muhammad Jamil Shah PP-218 and Karam Dad Wahla PP-219 [Khanewal]; Sardar Qaisar Abbas Magsi PP-264 [Layyah]; Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari PP-243, Maqsood Ahmad Khan Leghari PP-202 and Sardar Fateh M Khan Buzdar PP-241 [Dera Ghazi Khan], Alam Gujjar and Mina Jaffar Leghari.

“We can achieve our cause with the help of any party that support us. We have been in negotiations with the PTI,” said Khusro who added that creation of a new province was their one-point agenda on the basis of which they would win the upcoming elections.

“No party would win without this slogan,” he said and added that the status of Bahawalpur could not be restored. “Some people want to sabotage the movement but they will fail,” he claimed.

Khusro said they would demand division of the south Punjab province in case the population crossed the 30 million mark.

Speaking on the occasion, Tahir Bashir Cheema said for first time in Pakistan’s history, parliamentarians had raised the issue intensely. “We were promised about creation of south Punjab province by Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif during his election speeches in 2013. Unfortunately, the status of province was not given,” he said.

Cheema said the people would not make any compromise on the issue. “South Punjab province will comprise three divisions – Bahawalpur, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan,” he said, adding that the fate of the region’s people would be changed if they were awarded 33 per cent share in the NFC.

“We have 46 seats and will support the party that solves our issue. Mistakes committed in the past could not be repeated,” he said.

Another JPSM leader Qasim Noon said more people would join them for the cause of new province. Those not supporting the south Punjab province would be rejected by the masses in general elections.

He rejected the suggestion of mini secretariats in Bahawalpur and Multan, saying occupying the entire Punjab was the mindset of Ranjeet Singh.

Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak said there was no change in loadshedding. “You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time,” he quoted Abraham Lincoln and said the “aliens” were not against Nawaz Sharif.

On the other hand, Dreshak in an exclusive chat with The News said the Asghar Khan case would reveal that how Nawaz came into power with the help of aliens.

He said only three universities were functional in the southern Punjab with a population of 30 million, but there were 26 universities in Lahore only. “Medical Colleges are in worst condition in southern Punjab. There is no VC in the DG Khan varsity,” he added.

Khusro said, “We need more bureaucrats and clerks than ministers for work in south Punjab.”

According to him, they understand the real problems of the people who have been suffering for centuries. “We want Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi to come forward for the cause of south Punjab province and lead us. We have no differences with him.”