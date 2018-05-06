HK lawmaker arrested over phone grab

HONG KONG: Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmaker Ted Hui was arrested on Saturday for common assault and access to a computer with dishonest intent over an incident last week in which he snatched a phone from a female civil servant.

Hui had grabbed the phone from the woman in the Legislative Council and dashed into the men’s toilet. The 36-year-old has since apologised and said he did it because he suspected the government was collecting personal information on lawmakers in breach of the Privacy Ordinance.

Despite his apology, Hui has been denounced by government leaders and lawmakers and even sacked by his own party.

Hui is the latest pro-democracy lawmaker to come under fire after six others were disqualified from the legislature.

Pro-democracy lawmakers denounced his arrest as an overreaction. “The whole case has been blown out of proportion and you can’t help thinking that the upcoming prosecution is actually persecution with the aim of ousting of one more democratic member of the local legislature, and this is not acceptable,” said legislator Claudia Mo.