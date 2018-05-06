Guardiola tells City to savour title success

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola and Manchester City continue their assault on the Premier League record books when they face struggling Huddersfield at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, with the manager telling players and supporters alike to enjoy a once in a lifetime occasion.

With City’s success being all but a certainty since the turn of the calendar year, virtually the only significant interest, for neutrals at least, has surrounded their re-writing of the Premier League’s record books, with more marks potentially falling to Guardiola’s men this weekend.

Guardiola is clearly more interested in the victory whatever its meaning but, on a day which will see jubilant celebrations as City receive their third title in seven years, he made no attempt to conceal his intention to enjoy the occasion.

“The records are a coincidence,” he said. “We are having to think about winning another game. “I’ve told the players to enjoy it, the fans too, for a lot of us it will be the first time.”