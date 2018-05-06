A glimpse of the past

In the past, Karachi roads used to be clean and there were no open garbage dumps. People moved around peacefully without any fear of target killers and street criminals. Those involved in the management of the city lived in the city and had a sense of ownership. There was no organised land-grabbing mafia, which exists today, defiantly occupying both state-owned and private land. Credible education institutions established after 1947 were functioning and giving quality education to students. Those who graduated and studied in these institutions passed exams on merit because there was no culture of cheating.

Karachi remained peaceful until Zulfikar Bhutto was in power. The rot started after his death and has gone from bad to worse. What both Karachi and Lahore needs is the restoration of peace and rule of law that once existed.

Malik Tariq Ali ( Lahore )