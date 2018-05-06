Right to education

In India, all private schools are bound to reserve 25 percent admission quota for poor children. The state bears all expenses of the 25 percent students enrolled through this scheme.

It is unfortunate that in Pakistan neither we have such laws nor our politicians bother to discuss this matter in parliament. Quality education is important for the progress of a nation. It is time our politicians introduced such policies that favour the underprivileged.

Sadam Rustamani ( Wahi Pandhi )