Rote is not right

Our education system is based on rote learning. At the beginning of the session, students are given notes and are told to learn the material by heart. Students who can learn everything by heart get good grades. Those few individuals who don’t prefer rote learning fail due to our poor education system. This is the main reason why the country doesn’t have critical thinkers who see knowledge as useful and understand content on a deeper, more lasting level.

The current education system is in a dire need of an urgent overhaul both at primary and secondary levels. Students who learn with meaningful learning are able to perform better in their professional life than those who prefer rote learning.

Rimsha Rehman ( Islamabad )