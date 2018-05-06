Kind treatment

The transgender community has always been at the receiving end of unfair treatment. Due to social constraints, these people are often kicked out of their own homes at a young age. What is even worse is the fact that they cannot even improve their living conditions. They do not have access to job opportunities because of something over which they have no control. The members of the community are then forced to beg on roads or dance in private parties. There is no welfare programme for them at the government level.

Although the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has extended the Sehat Sahulat insurance programme to the transgender community and the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has also recently taken the initiative to introduce people who are transgender as a beneficiary in the programme, a lot more is needed to be done to provide a secure environment to the community and to give these people a chance to work decent jobs. There should be a quota in both private and government sectors for them. They can live a respectful and prosperous life if we all contribute towards making ours an egalitarian society.

Wajid Ali Brohi ( Hyderabad )