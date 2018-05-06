Two wounded for resisting muggers in Surjani

Two men were shot and injured in as many incidents of street crime in Surjani Town.

Surjani Town Police Station SHO Abbas Cheema said Kamran, son of Munawwar, was shot and injured by two men over showing resistance to their mobile -snatching attempt in Sector 4-A. He said Kamran suffered a bullet wound to his back and was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH), where doctors declared him out of danger after performing surgery.

Separately, a 30-year-old man was shot and injured by two men for trying to foil a mugging attempt in Surjani Town’s Sector 4-D. The robbers riding a motorbike intercepted Farhan, son of Adil, at gunpoint and tried to deprive him of his cellphone and cash. When the citizen resisted, they shot him once and escaped without taking away anything from him. Farhan was rushed to the ASH.