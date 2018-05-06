We won’t allow hate politics in city any more: CM

Dark clouds had gathered over Karachi’s political horizon in the 1980’s, when the entire metropolis was in the grip of fear and insecurity, said Sindh’s chief minister on Saturday, but “we have cleared them completely, and will never allow anyone to repeat that again”.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah was addressing the media after a visit to the historical NJV Government Higher Secondary School on MA Jinnah Road.

Responding to a question regarding the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s rally at Tanki Ground, he said everyone has the right to do politics and organise public meetings.

There is no ban on political activities, said Shah, but “in the name of politics and so-called service to the people of Karachi, a wave of fear and insecurity was created during the 1980’s, and that will not be allowed again”.

He said the people of Karachi are educated and cultured, which is why they have rejected those who destroyed the city’s peace and polluted politics with terrorism and hatred to establish their sway.

“Now we have cleared the dark clouds from the horizon; now this city belongs to each and everyone who lives here and works here and we have to make Karachi the city of peace and tranquillity.”

The chief executive claimed that in the general elections scheduled to be conducted later this year, the people of the metropolis will vote for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

On a query about the next budget, he said development funds will be allocated for all the ongoing schemes, but authorisation to use them will only apply to the first three months of the financial year 2018-19.

“We shall make a block allocation that the next government will be able to utilise for another nine months, but it will have to get authorisation from the [then] provincial assembly.”

Replying to another question, Shah said the city mayor has ample powers and sufficient funds to serve the people, but he will keep on chanting his old mantra of “lack of powers and funds” because he does not want to work.

On Wednesday night the CM had said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) gave dead bodies in gunny bags to Karachi in the past and they will not be allowed to start terrorism again in the guise of politics.

He was talking to the media at the Sabri Nihari hotel in Liaquatabad, where he had nihari, tikka and naan during a tour of the city to inspect ongoing development works launched under a Karachi package.

He said the people of Karachi elected the MQM, but what they gave them in return was bodies in gunny bags. “They have every right like others to do politics, but their politics will not be allowed to be mixed with terrorism. Nobody will be allowed to hijack this city.”

Pointing to his watch, he told the media that it was “almost 12:45am and still the city is awake, people are enjoying food at their favourite restaurants, not only with their friends but with their families”.

He termed it “a great change in which the confidence of the people seems to have been restored, the lights of the city remain on in the markets until late in the night, glories of our food streets have returned and people are enjoying their life”.

“This was the task my government had taken up and achieved it with the support of the people of Karachi,” he said, adding that he has always advised the MQM factions to unite and to do politics for the welfare of the people.

Replying to a question, Shah said the purpose of having dinner at Sabri Nihari near Nine-Zero, once the MQM headquarters, was to meet people and see how they are enjoying life after passing through a dark phase of fear, insecurity and suffocation. He said he visited various development works he had carried out to improve the city infrastructure. “I went to Cantt Station, where approaching roads and those inside the station have been reconstructed, and now we’re planning to restore the glories of the old building of Cantt Station with spotlights.”

He visited the Submarine Chowrangi Underpass project and the Sunset Boulevard-Gizri flyover on which work has been in progress day and night. “I will open this bridge and underpass on May 15.”

He also visited the roads recently constructed in Bahadurabad and then to Tipu Sultan Road, where a flyover is being constructed. In Dhoraji he visited a PPP office and met party workers. He visited Korangi, where 12000 Road has been reconstructed, and directed engineers to complete the footpath work asap.

The chief executive went to Burns Road, where he had rabri and kheer at a shop. He then went to Lyari, where he met party workers at the Taj Peshawari restaurant and had a cup of tea with workers as he listened to their problems.

He said the reverse-osmosis plants set up in Lyari to provide water to the town have been made functional again. The RO plants had become non-functional due to disconnection of the electricity supply.

NJV School

Accompanied by Education Minister Jam Mehtab Dahar on Saturday, CM Shah was received at the NJV School by Education Secretary Iqbal Durrani, Forest Secretary Sohail Akbar Shah, Sindh Education Foundation Managing Director Naheed Shah Durrani and the administration of the school and the Akhuwat Foundation.

Addressing teachers and the Akhuwat Foundation, which has adopted the school, the chief executive said the real development of the province and the country lies in the education of poor children.

“I’m happy to see toddlers of lower middle class clad in beautiful uniforms, confidently speaking English in their classrooms, and they know how to deal with their seniors and elders. This is what I want to see at every government school.”

He said the NJV School has a tradition of creating leading politicians, engineers, doctors, musicians and various others, who become popular in their respective fields and make their parents, school and the entire country feel proud. “I’m sure you’ll keep this tradition alive and produce a new class of national leaders in every field.”

Shah said the NJV School’s students feel honour to be associated with it, but with the passage of time this institution has lost its glory. “Today I feel a spiritual satisfaction to see the glories of this school restored with the restoration of this building. I’m with you [the private management of the school] and will always be supporting you, not as a CM but as an individual.”

Earlier, he visited classrooms, the science lab, art classes, the computer lab and the playground of the school. He also talked to the students. He especially enjoyed interactions with toddlers in nursery classes.

He listened to them reciting poems and narrating stories to him as well as their responses to his queries, while some female students also asked him a few questions.

School’s history

Education Minister Dahar, Education Secretary Durrani and Forest Secretary Akbar briefed the chief executive about the history, renovation and educational activities of the NJV School.

Named after Narayan Jagannath Vaidya, the NJV Government Higher Secondary School stands tall on the main MA Jinnah Road even after 163 years. Vaidya worked with great zeal and self-sacrifice for the advancement of education in the province.

The NJV School, housed in a beautiful yellow sandstone historic building, is one of the 600 buildings listed as heritage sites. Started back in 1855 with 68 boys on its roll, it is the oldest public school in Sindh.

It moved to its current location in 1876 with a total of 477 students. It even has the honour of housing the Provincial Assembly of Sindh. As the first public school in the province, the NJV School was pivotal in providing education to Sindh’s people. The Sindh government in 2015 stepped up to revive the NJV School to its original grandeur, physically and academically, by entrusting and working alongside the Akhuwat Foundation in maintaining quality education free of charge.