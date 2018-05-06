Air France-KLM boss resigns

Paris: Air France-KLM boss Jean-Marc Janaillac announced his resignation Friday after staff at the carrier´s French operations rejected a pay deal aimed at ending months of walkouts.

"I accept the consequences of this vote and will tender my resignation to the boards of Air France and Air France-KLM in coming days," said Janaillac after 55.44 percent of Air France workers voted against accepting a pay rise of seven percent over four years.

Unions said the increase was too little after six years of pay freezes and demanded a 5.1 percent raise this year instead.

Staff and management at the carrier have been locked in a dispute over pay since February.

Friday´s vote came as workers embarked on a 13th day of intermittent strikes, prompting the cancellation of a quarter of flights on average.

Janaillac, who had been in the post for under two years and staked his future at the company on staff accepting the deal, deplored their decision as a "huge waste".

"Air France was on the road to success. I regret that that dynamic was not understood (by staff)," the 65-year-old said.

In a statement the company said he would officially resign on May 9.

The announcement of his departure came as Air France-KLM released its first-quarter earnings, which showed a net loss of 269 million euros ($322 million), weighed down by three days of strikes which cost about 25 million euros per day according to the company.

The group warned the dispute would shave at least 300 million euros off its operating profit for the full year, pulling earnings "notably below" last year´s 1.9 billion euros.

Janaillac had been gambling on the strikers´ resolve wavering, with just 21.5 percent of pilots participating in Friday´s walkout, compared with 33 percent when the stoppages began in February.