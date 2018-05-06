Sun May 06, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2018

Daraz, HBL to offer 70pc discount

KARACHI: Daraz and Habib Bank Limited (HBL) will offer 70 percent discount to the HBL credit and debit cardholders on online shopping on May 9 and 10, a statement said on Saturday.

Daraz.pk Head of Marketing Mehdi Raza said, “We’re delighted to partner with this time-honoured leader from the finance world to bring our fans and HBL cardholders to the HBL ShopFest, it added.

“As customer focused, Pakistan-proud organisations, we share common cause with HBL and invite our fans to gear up for the festivities.”

