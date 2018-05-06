Copper up

Beijing : Three-month LME copper climbed 0.7 percent to $6,876.50 a tonne. The most traded June copper contract on the ShFE was up 0.3 percent at 51,130 yuan ($8,060.22) a tonne.

London base metal prices made robust gains early on Friday as the dollar softened, making metals cheaper for holders of other currencies, while positive data from top metals consumer China helped spur a rebound from losses in the previous session.

Markets are awaiting the outcome of two-day U.S.-China trade talks in Beijing that end on Friday.

A trade spat between the two countries has roiled metals markets in recent months. Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.5 percent to $2,303 a tonne by 0226 GMT, having closed down 2.3 percent on Thursday.

The most traded June aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.2 percent.