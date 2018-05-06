Cotton unchanged

Karachi :No transaction was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange for the second consecutive day on Saturday, while the spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates remained firm at Rs7,500/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,038/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also stood unchanged at Rs7,645/maund and Rs8,193/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

Naseem Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Association, said that the cotton season has ended, while ginners have little quantity of around 275,000 bales with them. Of these, quality cotton remained in a very little quantity. “Due to an end of the season, trade volume has also come down,” he added.

All traders are looking towards the new crop, as due to water shortage and extreme heat, the new crop is likely to be late, he said.