Oil stable

Singapore : Oil prices were little changed after rising earlier, as market jitters kicked in over the prospect of geopolitical risks from possible new U.S. sanctions against Iran.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading 15 cents lower at $68.28 per barrel by 0719 GMT.

WTI is set for gain of 0.3 percent for the week. Brent crude oil futures were at $73.37 per barrel, down 25 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last close after touching a intraday high of $73.80 per barrel in early morning trading.

Brent futures for July delivery are set for a weekly drop of 0.5 percent.

Technical analysis from Reuters´ Wang Tao showed the market may retest a price support level at $72.39 per barrel after peaking around a resistance at $75.45.Iran´s foreign minister said on Thursday U.S. demands to change its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers were unacceptable, as a deadline set by President Donald Trump for Europeans to "fix" the deal loomed.