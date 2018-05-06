Dollar firm

SINGAPORE: The dollar held steady against a basket of currencies, having retreated from four-month highs on profit-taking, with the focus on whether U.S. jobs data will provide the spark for another push higher.

The dollar has erased all its 2018 losses over the past few weeks on expectations the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates while other central banks, including the European Central Bank, take longer to reduce stimulus.

Further dollar gains will likely depend on data showing a further improvement in growth and inflation, which could fan speculation that the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates this year three more times.

The dollar´s index against a basket of six major currencies last traded at 92.417. That was down from a peak of 92.834 set on Wednesday, the greenback´s strongest level since late December.

The dollar index has climbed nearly 1 percent so far this week, putting it on track for a third straight weekly gain.

The US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday and expressed confidence that a recent quickening in inflation to near the central bank´s target would be sustained, leaving it on track to raise borrowing costs in June.