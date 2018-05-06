Rupee likely to remain flat

The rupee is expected to trade flat against the dollar next week, amid slowdown in the dollar demand from importers, currency dealers said.

The rupee / dollar parity hovered in the range of 115.61/11.62 against the greenback in the interbank market in the outgoing week.

Dealers expect no major change in the currency value at least during the current month. The central bank would not allow the exchange rate to exceed the present levels.

The State Bank of Pakistan believes the interbank market is stable and in line with the economic fundamentals.

Moreover, market players have not been more interested in taking fresh positions with the dollar demand remains insignificant.

In the open market, the rupee succeeded to hold grounds against the dollar, amid easy inflows of the US currency. The rupee gained 20 paisas over the previous week’s closing of 118.50 and traded at 118.30 against the dollar.

The rupee gained strength due to ease in demand pressure on the currency. The currency dealers observed positive sentiments on Thursday following inflows from China.

Resultantly, the country’s foreign exchange reserves increased 3.39 percent to $17.712 billion as of April 27.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose $593 million to $11.510 billion.

The finance minister had already revealed that the country on Saturday secured financing of $1 billion from China.

The foreign currency reserves of commercial banks went slightly down to $6.202 billion from $6.213 billion in the previous week.