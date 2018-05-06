Government rejects increase in NTDC’s power loss benchmark

KARACHI: Government refused to grant an increase in limit of transmission and transformation losses to the power transmitter – a decision that is likely to bite revenue of electricity supply, The News learnt on Saturday.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) capped the transmission and transformation (T&T) losses at 2.8 percent as against the ministry of energy’s request of three percent, a document showed.

Ministry of energy said fixation of losses at 2.8 percent is not justified. It said the present limit of T&T losses allowed for National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) does not allow margin for harmonic losses, low power factor and losses induced in the system due to load of distribution companies.

NTDC’s losses are bound to increase due to upcoming power inflows into the system. Around 30,000 megawatts of power generation projects are being added into the NTDC’s transmission system. They are in different stages of implementation in the private sector. NTDC has already been tasked to build interconnection transmission lines as well as expand its network to transfer power to different load centres across the country.

The ministry said the maximum cap level for T&T losses of NTDC may be fixed to at least three percent. Nepra may also commission an independent third party study to determine the losses, it added.

Nepra, however, said the losses should further be reduced due to investment in improvement and expansion of existing system of NTDC. Moreover, positioning of new plants near load centres should also minimise the existing losses in near future, which would be considered in subsequent tariffs.

Currently, NTDC operates and maintains 14,500 kilovolts (kV) and 38,220kV grid stations, 5,110.48 kilometres of 500kV transmission line and 9,686.32 km of 220kV transmission line in Pakistan.