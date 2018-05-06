— promotes technologies to raise productivity

MANILA: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is promoting innovative approaches and advanced technologies in the region, including Pakistan as they can raise productivity and improve daily lives, its chief said on Saturday.

“In Indonesia and Pakistan, we are using satellite data and remote sensing to improve irrigation,” ADB President Takehiko Nakao said at the opening session of the Board of Governors of the 51st ADB annual meeting.

Fostering of advanced technologies is one of 10th priorities set in the bank’s new long-term Strategy 2030, which is expected to be finalised by the next month.

Nakao said technology advancement is one significant factor that will help drive the region’s future growth. “Governments can also apply new technologies to improve public service delivery.”

ADB’s official said new technologies are emerging faster than people can imagine. New technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence, and internet of things have huge potential to raise productivity and improve daily lives.

“In Asia, young entrepreneurs and homegrown innovations are becoming an increasingly important part of the economy,” he said. “New technologies can alter the skills required for certain jobs and cause unemployment. Advances in technology may make the less-skilled more likely to experience lower wages, thereby widening income inequality.”

Nakao said governments need to be proactive on skills development, labor regulation, social protection, and income redistribution. “Governments must promote ICT (information and communication technology) infrastructure, protect personal data and privacy, and ensure fair competition.” ADB President said the region has experienced a fundamental transformation. “Half a century ago, Asia was the poorest region in the world. Today, the economic centre of gravity is shifting to Asia and the Pacific, and almost all our developing member countries have advanced to middle-income status,” he said. “Yet, large challenges remain, and new ones are emerging. There is still persistent poverty. We must address rising inequality, growing environmental pressures, and rapid urbanisation.”

Nakao said strategy 2030 will renew the bank’s commitment to eradicate extreme poverty in the region and expand its vision to achieve a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific. “These aspirations will be aligned with the international agenda, such as the sustainable development goals and the Paris agreement on climate change,” he said. “Recognising different conditions in our developing member countries, we will pursue differentiated approaches. The country partnership strategy will continue to be the primary platform for defining ADB’s operational focus in each country.”

ADB President further said although challenges remain, Asia and the Pacific is well positioned to sustain its growth momentum, supported by robust private consumption and investment, and anchored by sound macroeconomic policies and structural reforms. Active trade and foreign direct investment are the foundation of Asia’s economic success and are essential for continuing solid growth. “Despite current disputes among some countries, we firmly believe that countries should make utmost efforts to maintain and foster an open multilateral trade system.”