Traders expect rupee value to remain firm against dollar

KARACHI: The Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) has said that the rupee value will remain firm against the dollar in the future, a statement said on Saturday.

“If the government of Pakistan adopts / accepts our remaining suggestions, it will be helpful in

increasing the foreign exchange reserves and bend over the Hundi Hawala, which ultimately ruins our reputation abroad and would also be helpful to stable the rupee and declining the greenback rate,” said Zafar Paracha, general secretary of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

Paracha appreciated decline in the US dollars and other currencies rates, and claimed that the greenback will further decrease in the near future.

He also appreciated the steps taken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and said ECAP played an important role in this regard.

“We were demanding from the Dubai government for the last several years to check illegal channels and smuggling of the foreign currencies through Pakistan and Afghanistan to Dubai.

Meanwhile, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has decided to put Pakistan in the terror financing watchlist, a list of countries that financially aid terrorism with effect from June.

At present, Pakistan is in worst condition, the gravest problem it is facing is

terrorism, he said, adding that it has become a headache and great issue for the government and a nightmare for public.

Though, it is a global issue, but Pakistan has to bear the brunt of it, Paracha said, adding that Pakistan’s involvement in the war on terror has further fuelled the fire.

“We are facing a war like situation against the terrorists. This daunting situation is caused dueto several factors, including social injustice, economic disparity, political instability, religious intolerance and also external hands or international conspiracies,” he added.