ADB proposed to enhance funds for development partners

MANILA: Pakistan on Saturday sought increase in financial resources from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to remove capacity constraints of district municipal corporations (DMCs) to meet social development needs.

“We would emphasise augmentation of support for public private partnership to address the evolving needs and operating environment of DMCs as well as leverage for the funding for the development needs,” Ghazanfar Abbas Jilani, secretary of Economic Affairs Division said during an ADB board of governors' meeting.

“Result based lending (RBL) is another very effective modality initiative by the ADB in the year 2013 and we hope the share of RBLs will continue to enhance,” Jilani added.

The secretary said ADB’s policy-based program loans proved pivotal in supporting the reform agendas of the developing member countries. “Government of Pakistan appreciates the proposal regarding the project readiness technical assistance loan with advance facilities.”

Jilani said the recent initiatives, like Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (Carec) program and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would contribute to improve regional connectivity, build modern infrastructure, and create enormous job opportunities in the whole region.

“In this regard ADB’s continuous technical and financial assistance is highly commendable and will enhance regional connectivity and trade between Carec member countries.

The Economic Affairs Division’s secretary said several development member countries continue to face challenges caused by entrenched poverty and vulnerability, global economic uncertainty, climate change and environment degradation, urbanisation and aging.

“Therefore it is imperative that ADB should build on its strength to support on infrastructure financing and regional integration,” he said.

The secretary said the 21st century has distinctive characteristics with a shift from industrial economies to knowledge-based economies. “If the potential of our economy is fully harnessed through appropriate policies and plan of actions, Asia will certainly play a far greater role in world affairs in promoting global well being,” he added.

“Each one of Asian country must find ways and means of contributing to the fulfillment of this region.”

Jilani said ADB would continue to engage Pakistan in finalizing the bank’s strategy 2030, which would be released this year and renew ADB’s commitment to eradicate poverty in Asia and the Pacific.