Cement sales increase to 38.996 million tons in July-April

LAHORE: Cement sales increased 15.1 percent to 38.996 million tons during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year of 2017/18 as infrastructure uplifts and recovery in exports boosted consumption of the commodity, officials data showed on Saturday.

Local cement consumption and exports stood at 33.880 million tons in the corresponding period a year earlier, according to All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association’s (APCMA) data.

Cement mills, based in northern region, witnessed a 18.69 percent rise in domestic sales to 28.999 million tons in the July-April period, while they exported 2.674 million tons of cement during the period, marginally up 1.27 percent over the same period a year earlier.

South-based cement manufacturers sold 6.087 million tons in the local markets, up 11.94 percent in the period under review, while their exports were up 5.04 percent to 1.236 million tons. An APCMA’s spokesperson said upsurge in cement consumption is reflecting infrastructure developments and reduction in deficit of housing units.

In April, the industry dispatched 4.237 million tons of cement, up 17.46 percent over the same month a year earlier. Cement sales stood at 3.576 million tons in April 2017. Monthly domestic consumption was 3.772 million tons out of which 3.111 million tons were consumed in the northern part and 0.661 million tons were sold in the southern parts of the country, depicting a 13.62 percent growth. In April, cement exports surged 81.4 percent year on year to 0.465 million tons.

The association’s spokesperson said increase in cement exports is a good omen. “The major factor behind it is substantial decline in the rupee value against the US dollar that improved the competitiveness of cement in the global market,” the industry official said. “The exports could further increase if the government accepts industry demands for reducing duties on inputs like coal and power.”

Rupee has lost around 10 percent against the US dollar since December last.

The spokesperson said the recent increase in federal excise duty would hurt the local consumption as this will have an impact of Rs15/bag.

“The industry in its budget proposals over the years demanded of the government to abolish the FED as cement is not a luxury item and FED is always placed on items to discourage its usage,” the official said. “The government should decrease the taxes and FED on cement to keep us competitive in global market and boost local consumption.” The government proposed increase in FED on cement to Rs1.50/kilogram from 1.25/kg in the budget for the fiscal year of 2018/19.

A senior tax official told The News that the increase in federal excise duty on cement is expected to be applicable before the start of the next fiscal year.

“The rationale behind the immediate increase in FED on cement and cigarettes is to discourage profiteers from taking benefit of the proposed increase in FED on these two items,” the official said.