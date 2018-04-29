KPOGCL terms oil, gas discovery at Baratai landmark achievement

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) in collaboration with Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) have announced completion of work on the Baratai Well.

A press release said the well has the capacity of 30 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) of gas and 700 barrels crude oil.

With an aim to tap natural resources, it said the KPOGCL chief executive Raziuddin signed an agreement with OGDCL for work in the Baratai Block.

It added that seismic data was acquired, processed and interpreted by the mutual working of KPOGCL and OGDCL technical teams.

“After several technical meetings, workshops and seismic reinterpretation, drilling was started on May 24, 2017.

The well was drilled to a depth of 5,014 meters in a record time of 199 days,” the press release added. Raziuddin said that Baratai discovery was a landmark achievement.

He pointed out that KPOGCL is the first provincial company to start its production.

“The discovery will generate over a billion rupees per annum revenues for government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the form of royalty. The KPOGCL has achieved all this because of the support of provincial government,” he added.