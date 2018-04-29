Junior cops hint at moving court against delay in promotion

PESHAWAR: A number of sub-inspectors in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police who claimed they were due for promotion as inspectors since long have decided to move the court for the delay in their elevation to the next grade, The News learnt on Friday.

The officers expressed reservations over the new criteria of elevation of sub-inspectors to inspectors and allocating 25 percent quota to those applying for the fast track promotions. They said in the past promotion from sub-inspector to inspector was 100 percent through Departmental Promotion Committee.

Besides, a number of inspectors also expressed concern over delay in appointment of deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) through the Public Service Commission (PSC). Under the new Police Act, five percent of the DSPs would be hired directly through the PSC.

Another 25 percent will be elevated from among the qualified inspectors who will have to appear in an examination to be conducted by the PSC.

“Around 200 sub-inspectors have been due for promotion since long but their elevation is being delayed on the pretext of introducing the fast track promotion. This will affect the seniority of these cops,” an official told The News.

He pointed out that two sub-inspectors, Safdar Khan and Abbas Ali embraced martyrdom while waiting for promotion to the next rank.

“The senior officers of the police are of the view that according to Section 30 of Police Act 2017, 25 percent of the already sanctioned seats of inspectors shall be reserved for fast track promotion through the PSC. If the government has sanctioned some posts/seats after the notification of Police Act 2017 this formula should be applied to those posts only,” argued a junior officer due for promotion to inspectors.

A number of cops said that in other case the formula should be applied only to those posts which are lying vacant on the day of Departmental Promotion Committee.They argued that this formula had neither been applied during the promotion of DSPs in January this year nor during the promotion of inspectors in February last year.