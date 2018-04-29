Malaysia hammer Pakistan 12-1

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Malaysia hammered Pakistan 12-1 in the Youth Olympics qualifier in Bangkok (Thailand) on Friday.
It was Pakistan’s worst ever performance in any form of hockey. After suffering record defeat against Malaysia, Pakistan required to beat Bangladesh at least to stay in connection to qualify for the semi-finals.
However, Bangladesh held Greenshirts 3-3 to deprive Pakistan of a place in the Youth Olympics. From Pakistan’s pool, Malaysia and Bangladesh have made it to the semi-finals.
