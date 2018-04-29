Sun April 29, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2018

Malaysia hammer Pakistan 12-1

ISLAMABAD: Malaysia hammered Pakistan 12-1 in the Youth Olympics qualifier in Bangkok (Thailand) on Friday.

It was Pakistan’s worst ever performance in any form of hockey. After suffering record defeat against Malaysia, Pakistan required to beat Bangladesh at least to stay in connection to qualify for the semi-finals.

However, Bangladesh held Greenshirts 3-3 to deprive Pakistan of a place in the Youth Olympics. From Pakistan’s pool, Malaysia and Bangladesh have made it to the semi-finals.

