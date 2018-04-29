Adnan takes lead in CNS Golf

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Adnan (67) carded five under on the opening day to take slender lead in the amateur net category of the Chief of Naval Staff Golf Championship here at the Margalla Greens on Friday.

The three-day event saw Adnan taking two strokes lead over his nearest opponent Col Tahir Mehmood (69) following opening round.

In the amateur gross category, seasoned Ghazanfar Mehmood achieved par 72 to get a two-stroke advantage over Muhammad Ziaraf (74).

Brig Nasrullah of the Rawalpindi Golf Club is leading in net by carding 68 in the seniors’ amateur category. Lt Col Asif Mehdi of Lahore Garrison Golf & Country Club is leading in gross category by scoring gross 75.

In the amateur category, Imran Janjua of the Rawalpindi Golf Club is ahead with 61 while Mohammad Sharif of the Western Wind Golf Club is leading in gross category by carding 69 on the opening 18 holes.