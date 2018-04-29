TT team’s issue referred to Interior Ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board has referred the matter of issuing a no objection certificate to the national table tennis team to the Ministry of Interior for its participation in a world meet in Sweden.

A few days back, the team was offloaded at the Allama Iqbal Airport in Lahore after it failed to produce the NOC from the ministry.

The Pakistan Olympic Association took strong notice of the incident, blaming the PSB for the team’s inability to reach Sweden in time.

However, the sports board reminded the POA that it never received any request from the Pakistan Table Tennis Federation for the NOC.

“We only received the request on Friday. We have referred the matter to the Ministry of Interior. We know that all federations recognised by their international parent bodies have the right to send their teams abroad and that’s why we have referred their matter to the Ministry of Interior for NOC,” a PSB official said. He said a copy of that request was also forwarded to the POA.