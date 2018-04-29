MEETING WITH PM: Peerzada to demand more funds for sports

ISLAMABAD: Leading sports stakeholders, headed by Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Mian Riaz Hussain Peerzada, will meet Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on May 10 to streamline Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) affairs as well as to take concrete steps for the promotion of sports in the country.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources on Friday that following Pakistan’s creditable performance in wrestling and weightlifting in the Commonwealth Games, the government has become conscious to invest more on some leading medal earning sports in an effort to groom future medal winners.

Peerzada is expected to brief prime minister on the existing sports development situation in the country and is expected to request him to enhance the annual grant of those federations which were delivering or have potential to deliver in international competitions.

“Things have become serious in the corridors of power on investing more in sports following recent success in wrestling and weightlifting events of the Commonwealth Games. Now chances are that sports would get priority in days to come,” a source in the IPC Ministry said.

The agenda of the schedule meeting is to encourage the medal winners. Heads of all federations are likely to accompany Peerzada along with ministry officials for the PM meeting.

Hectic efforts are being made to short-list various problems and needs of the PSB and other leading federations.

“It is likely that the minister would plead for more funds, seeking PM help and approval. Efforts are that rather than limited funding, reasonable raise would be requested. Moreover, a regular government audit will accompany this allocation of funds once approved,” ‘The News’ has learnt.

“Prior to this, efforts have always been on brick and mortar projects.

“However, the paradigm shift in post devolution scenario, the focus will be on qualitative development of sports and sportsmen,” the source said.

PM will also present cash incentives to all those athletes who have won medals in the Commonwealth Games. Gold medallist Muhammad Inam Butt (wrestling) would receive Rs5 million. Rs one million each will be given to the bronze medal winners including Muhammad Bilal and Tayab Raza (wrestling) and Talha Talib and Muhammad Nooh Dastagir (weightlifting).